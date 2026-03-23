Our Taxand New Partner Series is back for 2026!

Let’s take a moment to celebrate Taxand colleagues across our global organisation of member firms who have recently been appointed or promoted to Partner. 👏

In this year’s New Partner Series we’ll be shining a light on the outstanding professionals whose expertise, leadership and commitment have led to this important milestone.

Today we are delighted to begin with recent Tax Partner appointments at our member firms in France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Romania, Vietnam, Thailand.

Please join us in congratulating:

Goetz Kempelmann and Dr. Alexander Witfeld who have both been promoted to Partner at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, in Germany.

Charlene Spalding who has been promoted to Head of Tax at TMF Group, Malta.

Ramona Anelise Tariuc who has joined Taxhouse, Member of Taxand Global, Romania as Associate Partner.

Matteo Cataldi who was appointed as Partner at Maisto e Associati in Italy

Stéphane Chasseloup, who has recently joined Arsene Taxand as Partner to strengthen the firm’s Customs, Export Control & International Trade practice.

Marion Dervieux and Valentine Roulin who have both been promoted to Partner at Arsene.

Jack Sheehan who has assumed the prestigious appointment of Managing Partner at DFDL, member of Taxand Global in Thailand and Vietnam, and to Vandana Vijayakumar, who has been promoted as the Head of DFDL’s Transfer Pricing practice.

Congratulations to all our international colleagues on these prestigious appointments and promotions and we look forward to celebrating more success in our 2026 New Partner Series.