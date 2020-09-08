Keith O’Donnell, Managing Partner and Desislava Dimitrova, Director at ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg, will share the latest developments with regards to article 63 TFEU reclaims in Europe. Keith and Desislava are leaders in the field and have secured several hundred millions of refunds for their clients, including many of the top ranked global fund houses. They will be joined by expert colleagues from around Europe.

The workshop will focus on the emerging technical issues as well as practical experiences from tax authorities and courts around Europe. Keith and Desislava will also discuss the recent refunds received in France, the lessons learned on the way of securing those refunds and ways forward.

Topics for discussion also include: