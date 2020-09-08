To attend this webinar, you first need to register to the ICI’s Virtual Tax and Accounting Conference which takes place over three days and is sponsored by Taxand.

 

Access the invitation here

 

Register here

 

Speakers:

Keith O’Donnell, Managing Partner and Desislava Dimitrova, Director at ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg, will share the latest developments with regards to article 63 TFEU reclaims in Europe. Keith and Desislava are leaders in the field and have secured several hundred millions of refunds for their clients, including many of the top ranked global fund houses. They will be joined by expert colleagues from around Europe.

The workshop will focus on the emerging technical issues as well as practical experiences from tax authorities and courts around Europe. Keith and Desislava will also discuss the recent refunds received in France, the lessons learned on the way of securing those refunds and ways forward.

 

Topics for discussion also include:

  • Finland: New definition of tax exempt investment fund and the way forward for WHT claims and exemption cards. (Einari Karhu – Borenius, Taxand Finland)
  • Spain: Spanish Supreme Court judgements in regard to the right of a US RIC to receive a refund of the withholding tax paid on dividends received from Spanish companies and the impact of the decisions on pending cases. (Álvaro de la Cueva – Garrigues, Taxand Spain)
