Webinar on Wednesday 26 July, 2023 at 11:30am CET: "New mandatory e-invoicing regulations in Poland from 1 July 2024 – Polish VAT Fixed Establishment practice.”

26 Jul 2023
11:30am - 1:00pm CET/CEST

26 Jul 2023
11:30am - 1:00pm CET/CEST

Speakers:

 

Michał Borowski, Partner at Crido

Maciej Dybaś, Partner at Crido

Crido’s expert speakers will provide a brief overview of the Polish approach and tax administration practices concerning the recognition of VAT Fixed Establishment of foreign businesses in Poland. This topic is particulary important due to the upcoming implementation of new mandatory e-invoicing regulations coming into force as of July 2024.

Foreign businesses which have Fixed Establishment for VAT purposes in Poland will be obliged to use e-invoicing in Poland. Our speakers will discuss key aspects of the new rules and their impact on businesses operating in Poland.

Find out if mandatory e-invoicing will apply to your business and how you can prepare.

The Webinar will be in English.

