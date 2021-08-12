Webinar: Withholding Tax Reclaims in Europe - Down the rabbit hole!

Taxand is pleased to invite you to our thought leadership webinar on “Withholding Tax Reclaims in Europe – down the rabbit hole!”. Taking place on Tuesday 21 September 2021 4:00-5:00 pm (CET).

The webinar will cover the latest developments regarding article 63 TFEU reclaims in Europe. It will focus on the emerging technical issues, as well as practical experiences from tax authorities and courts around Europe. It will also cover the recent refunds received in Spain.

Further topics for discussion also include:

The amendments to Art. 27, par. 3 of the Presidential Decree no. 600/1973 occurred in 2021 and the complaint to the European Commissions prepared by the Taxand Network.

The developments following the Spanish Supreme Court judgements regarding the right of a US RIC to receive a refund of the withholding tax paid on dividends received from Spanish companies.

Presented by ATOZ Tax Advisers – Taxand Luxembourg, Garrigues – Taxand Spain and LED Taxand – Italy.

To attend this webinar, you first need to register to the ICI’s Virtual Tax and Accounting Conference: register here