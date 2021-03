Please join Alvarez & Marsal Managing Directors Adam Benson and Jeremy Nanus, Allan Rooney, Founding Partner of law firm Rooney Nimmo, and JP Michaud, Managing Director of investment bank CG Petsky Prunier, for a webinar on current M&A issues focusing topics including:

Deal making in a pandemic

Implications for cross-border M&A

The SPAC trend

The impact of PPP loans and the effects of other support programs