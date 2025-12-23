Webinar Series Part 2 | Germany & EU: VAT and Indirect Tax Perspectives

India’s rapidly growing economy and Germany’s central role within the European Union present significant opportunities for cross-border business. At the same time, they raise important questions for German companies navigating different regulatory and tax environments.

How this translates into practice will be at the core of a two-part webinar series hosted by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany and, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), India

Part 2: Thursday 29 January, 2026 – 1-2pm CET

This webinar is tailored to companies that are currently engaged in cross-border activities between India and Germany or are considering entering either market.

The program offers a practical overview of key indirect tax considerations for doing business in both jurisdictions, with a strong focus on practical implementation issues and recent developments.

Germany is Europe’s largest economy and a key gateway to the European Union. It is a global industrial leader, known for its strong manufacturing base, innovation, and highly skilled workforce. Germany’s stable regulatory environment and central role in EU trade make it a crucial jurisdiction for cross-border business activities.

Key topics of discussion:

• Overview of the German and EU VAT system

• Cross-border supplies of goods and services into and out of the EU

• Import-related VAT and customs issues

• E-invoicing and e-reporting: current status and outlook (ViDA)

• Key VAT aspects for B2C sellers in the EU

We look forward to welcoming you.