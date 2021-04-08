Webinar: Luxembourg and International Tax Developments

22 Apr 2021 12:00pm - 1:30pm CET/CESTREGISTER HERE2021-04-22 12:00:002021-04-22 13:30:00Europe/LondonWebinar: Luxembourg and International Tax DevelopmentsIn this webinar, the Luxembourg based team will provide an update on recent tax measures and developments, both local and international.Taxandtaxand@taxand.com
Speakers from ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg:
Petya Dimitrova, Partner
Christina Leomy-Voigt, Principal
Gilles Sturbois, Regulatory Reporting Director
In this webinar, the Luxembourg based team will provide an update on recent tax measures and developments, both local and international.