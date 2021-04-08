Upcoming Events

Webinar: Luxembourg and International Tax Developments

22 Apr 2021
12:00pm - 1:30pm CET/CEST

REGISTER HERE 2021-04-22 12:00:00 2021-04-22 13:30:00 Europe/London Webinar: Luxembourg and International Tax Developments In this webinar, the Luxembourg based team will provide an update on recent tax measures and developments, both local and international. Taxand taxand@taxand.com

Speakers from ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg:

  • Petya Dimitrova, Partner
  • Christina Leomy-Voigt, Principal
  • Gilles Sturbois, Regulatory Reporting Director

In this webinar, the Luxembourg based team will provide an update on recent tax measures and developments, both local and international.

REGISTER HERE
Search