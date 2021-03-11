Webinar: International Transfer Pricing trends from a Swiss perspective - practical tips and lessons learned

Transfer pricing is still very much in governments focus and meanwhile the relevant transfer pricing guidance has been further developed. Over the recent years the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines have been substantially revised becoming much more detailed and descriptive.

The BEPS project introduced the notion that significant people functions manage risks and attract profits. MNEs with highly integrated cross-border business structures need to carefully analyze how the profit needs to be allocated. More recently, the OECD issued detailed transfer pricing guidance on financial transactions and transfer pricing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These developments over recent years have re-shaped the transfer pricing landscape. Both Swiss MNEs and foreign MNEs with operations in Switzerland need to consider these new developments when managing their transfer pricing.

Using various illustrative cases, the Tax Partner’s Transfer Pricing specialist Hendrik Blankenstein, Caterina Colling Russo and Monika Bieri will inform on recent trends in international transfer pricing from a Swiss perspective while sharing practical tips and lessons learned.

The webinar will be held in English.