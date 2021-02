Webinar: International Indirect Tax Seminar: Cross border issues in the digital economy

Join us for our first annual international seminar on emerging cross-border indirect tax issues.

Through a series of case studies, a panel of international indirect tax professionals will walk you through the emerging issues in the indirect tax landscape.

Topics will include:

New and proposed indirect tax measures affecting e-commerce and other cross border transactions

Nuances of non-residents selling goods in/into other countries

Supplying intangibles and services across international borders

North American audience:

Tuesday 16 March 2021 8:30AM – 10:00AM PDT (4:30PM – 6:00PM CET)

European audience:

Tuesday 23 March 2021 5:00PM – 6:30PM CET (9:00AM – 10:30AM PDT)

