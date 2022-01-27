Upcoming Events

India Union Budget 2022: Analysis of Tax, Customs and Regulatory Amendments

03 Feb 2022
1:30pm - 2:30pm GMT/BST

Please join us for our webinar discussion on India Union Budget 2022, Analysis of Tax, Customs and Regulatory Amendments on 3rd February at 13:30 GMT.

We will be covering topics such as:

  • Significant changes in taxation laws affecting corporates
  • Changes in customs and trade policies
  • Impact of various announcements on outbound and inbound investments
  • Deliberating over announcements relating to specific issues such as Crypto Currency, IFSC etc.
  • Key regulatory changes impacting doing business with India
  • Q&A

The webinar will be led by Rohit Jain, Partner in the Tax practice of ELP focusing on indirect taxes, direct tax, transfer pricing and customs laws and Nishant Shah, Partner and co-heads the Tax practice of ELP and has also assisted several Indian and multinational firms across sectors on multifarious tax issues in relation to both direct and indirect taxes applicable in India.

 

To find out more click here

