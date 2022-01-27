Please join us for our webinar discussion on India Union Budget 2022, Analysis of Tax, Customs and Regulatory Amendments on 3rd February at 13:30 GMT.

We will be covering topics such as:

Significant changes in taxation laws affecting corporates

Changes in customs and trade policies

Impact of various announcements on outbound and inbound investments

Deliberating over announcements relating to specific issues such as Crypto Currency, IFSC etc.

Key regulatory changes impacting doing business with India

Q&A

The webinar will be led by Rohit Jain, Partner in the Tax practice of ELP focusing on indirect taxes, direct tax, transfer pricing and customs laws and Nishant Shah, Partner and co-heads the Tax practice of ELP and has also assisted several Indian and multinational firms across sectors on multifarious tax issues in relation to both direct and indirect taxes applicable in India.

