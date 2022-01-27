Please join us for our webinar discussion on India Union Budget 2022, Analysis of Tax, Customs and Regulatory Amendments on 3rd February at 13:30 GMT.
We will be covering topics such as:
The webinar will be led by Rohit Jain, Partner in the Tax practice of ELP focusing on indirect taxes, direct tax, transfer pricing and customs laws and Nishant Shah, Partner and co-heads the Tax practice of ELP and has also assisted several Indian and multinational firms across sectors on multifarious tax issues in relation to both direct and indirect taxes applicable in India.
REGISTER HERE