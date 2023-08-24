Webinar: Eco (single-use) plastics and packaging taxes – an international assessment

An expert Taxand panel will come together on Wednesday 20 September 2023, 09:30-1030am CET, to discuss the international taxation of Eco (single use) plastics and packaging.

There has been a noticeable surge in the adoption of diverse environmental taxes and levies aimed at promoting sustainability, especially in Europe. Increasingly countries are taking proactive steps in response to the issues of climate change in an attempt to reduce waste and pollution.

Experts from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Alma LED, Taxand Italy; Arsene, Taxand France; Garrigues, Taxand Spain and Alvarez & Marsal UK, Taxand UK, will join the panel to examine current environmental initiatives in five European countries:

Spain, which successfully implemented a tax on non-recyclable plastic packaging at the beginning of 2023.

Germany, which is introducing a single-use levy for manufacturers including a system of extended producer responsibility from 1 January 2024.

Italy, where the introduction of a tax on products of synthetic origin has been in the planning for three years, yet has again been postponed for an indefinite period of time.

France, where no separate plastic tax exists, but a system of extended producer liability has placed significant responsibilities on product manufacturers.

United Kingdom, The Extended Producer Responsibility (ERP) will replace the current Packaging Waste Regulations with a phased implementation from 2023. This is in addition to the Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) that came into force in the UK on 1 April 2022.

These taxes and duties have the potential to create substantial challenges for companies involved in the manufacturing, importing, selling, or use of these goods within the affected states.

