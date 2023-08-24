Webinar: Eco (single-use) plastics and packaging taxes – an international assessment

Speakers:
Francesco Cardone, Alma LED
José María Cobos Gómez, Garrigues,
Hitesh Ramsahye, Alvarez & Marsal UK
Audrey Vivaldi, Arsene
Rainald Vobbe, Flick Gocke Schaumburg,
An expert Taxand panel will come together on Wednesday 20 September 2023, 09:30-1030am CET, to discuss the international taxation of Eco (single use) plastics and packaging.
There has been a noticeable surge in the adoption of diverse environmental taxes and levies aimed at promoting sustainability, especially in Europe. Increasingly countries are taking proactive steps in response to the issues of climate change in an attempt to reduce waste and pollution.
Experts from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Alma LED, Taxand Italy; Arsene, Taxand France; Garrigues, Taxand Spain and Alvarez & Marsal UK, Taxand UK, will join the panel to examine current environmental initiatives in five European countries:
These taxes and duties have the potential to create substantial challenges for companies involved in the manufacturing, importing, selling, or use of these goods within the affected states.
