Webinar: E-invoicing in the EU - A look at France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Spain

Our German member firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, together with Arsene, Taxand France; Crido, Taxand Poland and Garrigues, Taxand Portugal and Taxand Spain are collaborating to host a webinar focusing on “E-invoicing in the EU – A look at France, Germany, Poland, Portugal and Spain”. The event will take place from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. CET on Tuesday, 17 September 2024.

Even though the regulations at EU level (VAT in the Digital Age – ViDA) have not yet been finalised, some countries have already implemented e-invoicing regulations, or are in the process of doing so. In some cases, countries are taking very different paths in terms of obligations, including the transfer of data to the authorities. Companies, especially those operating internationally, can face considerable challenges.

The webinar will outline the current situation and the future regulations in France, Germany, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

The following speakers will be joining: