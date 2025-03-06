Webinar, 8 April, 2025, 9:00 am CET: Join experts from LeitnerLeitner for tax insights across CEE

Join experts from LeitnerLeitner, our member firm in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia, for an insightful webinar: “Good morning CEE: Practical Lessons Learned from Recent Tax Audits and Court Cases in CEE.” The session on Tuesday 8 April from 9:00am-11:00 CET will explore the latest tax audit trends, major tax risks, and audit triggers across Central and Eastern Europe, based on tax authority statistics, practical experience, and real cases. The focus will be on VAT, corporate income tax, and transfer pricing, as these areas face the highest scrutiny.

Our speakers will highlight the most common tax audit triggers and major reasons for tax assessments, drawing on tax authority statistics, practical experience, and real cases. The discussion will also cover best practices in tax compliance and documentation to help businesses mitigate tax risks.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights on the latest tax developments across the CEE region.

More information on the event, including the speaker panel, can be found here.

We look forward to welcoming you.