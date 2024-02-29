Upcoming Events

Webinar: 13 March, Nordic Employment – Tax and Payroll Insights

13 Mar 2024
9:30am - 11:00am CET/CEST

Our member firm in Sweden, Skeppsbron Skatt is hosting a webinar on the challenges and opportunities of cross-border employment arrangements in the Nordics from a tax and payroll perspective. The event will take place on 13 March 2024 from 09:30 -11:00 CET and will feature guest speakers from our Taxand member firms in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Join industry experts from Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden; Bech Bruun, Taxand Denmark; Borenius, Taxand Finland and Selmer, Taxand Norway for an insightful webinar on the challenges and opportunities of cross border employment arrangements in the Nordics, from a tax and payroll perspective.

The Webinar, which will take place on 13 March 2023 from 09:30-11:00 CET and is hosted by our Swedish firm Skeppsbron Skatt in collaboration with Aspia. Our guest speakers will explore the latest trends, best practices, and insights shaping the employment tax and payroll landscape in the Nordic region.

This event promises to be an informative and engaging opportunity to discuss the intricacies of employment taxation and payroll operations on the Nordic Market. Our industry experts will share their expertise, covering topics such as:

  • Nordic outlook and regulatory updates: Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland
  • Challenges and opportunities for Nordic employers
  • Compliance and risk management
  • Payroll efficiency strategies in Nordic countries

Read more about managing global mobility in the Nordics here

