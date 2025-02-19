Transfer Pricing Webinar with experts from Taxand Mauritius and Taxand Cyprus

Are your management fees at arm’s length?

In today’s complex regulatory landscape, tax authorities are closely examining management fees paid to fund managers.

Ensuring these transactions are conducted at arm’s length is essential for compliance and risk management.

The OECD’s transfer pricing guidelines for multinational enterprises and tax administrations provide specific guidance but remains a highly debated area between taxpayers and tax authorities. Are your management fees still compliant? Do you have the necessary documentation to prove their arm’s length nature?

In collaboration with Taxand Cyprus, we invite you to an interactive discussion between Feroz Hematally and Gaspar

Lopes Dias as they explore the critical role of transfer pricing in management fees and why it matters now more than ever.

They will discuss the latest clarifications from the OECD’s report and share valuable principles and insights on transfer pricing for management fees.

