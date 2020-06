The ongoing pandemic is causing a global recession for 2020 and the expectations for 2021 are gloomy as well in this context, the question arises on how to address transfer pricing issues caused by this unexpected deterioration in the economic performance of multinational groups and the dramatic changes in financial requirements.

The webinar will address these topics, by discussing four simple cases

– Supply of goods

– Benchmarking studies

– IP licensing

– Loans and guarantees

Speakers:

Marc Alms

Stefano Bognandi

Carsten Quilitzsch

Dong Hun Lee