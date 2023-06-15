The New Deal in International Taxation: join Taxand experts at client event on 28 June in Paris

Experts from Arsene Taxand, Taxand France and the German-speaking countries of Taxand are hosting a debate networking event on 28 June, from 5pm, at Hôtel Lutetia in Paris.

The event is an opportunity to discuss the international tax landscape, particularly in the light of the tightening of controls and our panel of experts will review new approaches to head office, establishment and the generalization of remote work, recent practices in beneficial ownership, and international tax audits.

Olivier Vergniolle and Frédéric Teper (Associates), Arsene Taxand, Taxand France, will lead the debates (which will be moderated in French and in English) alongside international Taxand experts:

1. Dr. Nadia Altenburg and Fabian Mang, LL.M. of Flick Gocke Schaumburg

2. Alberto Lissi, Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

3. Gerald Gahleitner, LeitnerLeitner Austria, Taxand Austria.

We will be delighted to welcome you to the Salon Cristal of the Hotel Lutetia to take part in this interesting discussion, which will be followed by dinner.

We look forward to seeing you there!