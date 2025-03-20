Taxand Webinar – Register now, 15 May 2025, 3pm CET: Key Real Estate Tax Developments in Europe

Looking for the latest insights on Real Estate tax across Europe?

Join our international panel of Taxand experts on Thursday 15th May 2025 from 15:00-16:30 CET for a Taxand Real Estate Webinar. Your speakers will provide insights into the latest real estate tax developments across Europe and in particular Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

The session will cover key legislative changes, tax implications for investors and businesses, and practical considerations for navigating the evolving European Real Estate landscape. You will gain valuable sector insights and on-the-ground perspectives to help you stay informed and prepared.

Your panel includes:

Carla Daniels, Partner, Garrigues, Taxand Spain

Evert-Jan Spoelder, Partner, Borgen, Taxand Netherlands

Christina Leomy-Voigt, Partner, ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg

Aimee Hutchinson, Senior Associate, Travers Smith, Taxand UK

Torsten Engers, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

