Taxand Webinar on EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting

Join us for the latest in our Taxand Webinar Series: EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting – Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know

Date: Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:30 CET

Format: Virtual

About the session

Major changes are on the horizon with the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative. Are you ready?

E-invoicing and digital reporting requirements are evolving rapidly across the EU, and businesses need to be ready.

In this session, our Taxand experts from the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Poland will explain the current national frameworks, outline what will change under ViDA, and provide a practical roadmap for preparation. Digitalisation is not just a trend; it is the future of indirect tax. The time to prepare is now.

Objectives

Understand what changes under ViDA for e-invoicing and digital reporting.

Distinguish between rules that remain national and those that will become directly applicable EU law.

Link today’s rules to the future framework for both e-invoicing and digital reporting (DRR).

Gain practical insights into the current status quo in selected EU Member States.

Program (1h30)

Overview on E-invoicing and e-reporting – status quo and “VAT in the Digital Age”

Country perspectives: CZ, DE, GR, PL

Q&A Session – Wrap up

We look forward to welcoming you to the session.