Taxand Webinar on EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting

Speakers
Join us for the latest in our Taxand Webinar Series: EU E-Invoicing & Digital Reporting – Current Status Quo and ViDA Outlook: What You Need to Know
Date: Wednesday, 12 November 2025
Time: 10:00 – 11:30 CET
Format: Virtual
About the session
Major changes are on the horizon with the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative. Are you ready?
E-invoicing and digital reporting requirements are evolving rapidly across the EU, and businesses need to be ready.
In this session, our Taxand experts from the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Poland will explain the current national frameworks, outline what will change under ViDA, and provide a practical roadmap for preparation. Digitalisation is not just a trend; it is the future of indirect tax. The time to prepare is now.
Objectives
Program (1h30)
We look forward to welcoming you to the session.