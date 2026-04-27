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Register Now: Taxand Webinar, 3 June: International Business Reorganisation

03 Jun 2026
2:00pm - 3:00pm CET/CEST

Register Here 2026-06-03 14:00:00 2026-06-03 15:00:00 Europe/London Register Now: Taxand Webinar, 3 June: International Business Reorganisation Reflecting the insights of Taxand’s International Business Reorganisation 2026 publication, this webinar will focus on cross-border, inbound, and outbound reorganisations  across Europe, drawing on practical experience from real-life restructuring projects. Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com

Taxand Webinar Series 

International Business Reorganisation: Tax & Legal Perspectives in Europe

 

Date: Wednesday 3 June 2026
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: Multinational groups engaged in, or considering, cross-border reorganisations involving Germany, Switzerland, France, and/or Austria

About this session

International business reorganisations are a key strategic tool for multinational groups adapting to evolving business models, regulatory change, and global tax developments. In Europe, such projects often involve complex tax and legal considerations across multiple jurisdictions.

Reflecting the insights of Taxand’s International Business Reorganisation 2026 publication, this webinar will focus on cross-border, inbound, and outbound reorganisations  across Europe, drawing on practical experience from real-life restructuring projects.

Key topics include:

  • Common triggering events for international business reorganisations
  • Overview of the tax and legal issues relevant to cross-border reorganisations across Europe
  • Use cases:
    • cross-border merger solutions
    • challenges of post-acquisition integrations (e.g. CFC-tax, real estate transfer tax)
  • Practical challenges in designing and implementing multi-jurisdictional reorganisation projects

Speakers

  • Alberto Lissi & Sarah Buehler, Tax Partner – Taxand Switzerland
  • Bernhard Liekenbrock & Gustav Liedgens, Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany
  • Gebhard Furherr, LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Austria
  • Olivier Vergniolle, Arsene – Taxand France
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