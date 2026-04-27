Register Now: Taxand Webinar, 3 June: International Business Reorganisation

Taxand Webinar Series
International Business Reorganisation: Tax & Legal Perspectives in Europe
Date: Wednesday 3 June 2026
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: Multinational groups engaged in, or considering, cross-border reorganisations involving Germany, Switzerland, France, and/or Austria
About this session
International business reorganisations are a key strategic tool for multinational groups adapting to evolving business models, regulatory change, and global tax developments. In Europe, such projects often involve complex tax and legal considerations across multiple jurisdictions.
Reflecting the insights of Taxand’s International Business Reorganisation 2026 publication, this webinar will focus on cross-border, inbound, and outbound reorganisations across Europe, drawing on practical experience from real-life restructuring projects.
Key topics include:
Speakers