Taxand Webinar – Register Now: 23 September, 10 AM EDT: Transfer Pricing in Europe and the USA

23 Sep 2025
10:00am - 11:15am EST/EDT

Are you up to date with the latest Transfer Pricing developments across Europe and the United States?

 

Join our panel of international Taxand experts on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 4 PM CET / 3 PM GMT / 10 AM EDT for an insightful session.

 

Gain valuable perspectives from across Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, and the United States, and receive practical guidance to navigate the evolving Transfer Pricing environment on both sides of the Atlantic.

 

The discussion will cover practical steps to protect both domestic and cross-border remedies in transfer pricing audits and considerations in weighing different dispute resolution mechanisms.

 

Do not miss this opportunity to stay ahead—register now!

 

Speakers:

  • Monika Bieri, Partner, Tax Partner – Taxand Switzerland
  • Michele Vannucci, Associate, Maisto e Associati – Taxand Italy
  • Stéphane De Buttafoco, Senior Manager, Arsene – Taxand France
  • Lauren Ross, Special Counsel, Covington – Taxand USA
  • Dr. Noemi Strotkemper, Lawyer, Tax Advisor, Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

 

Start the series with Episode 1: Asia-Pacific Focus
Do not miss the first webinar in our global Transfer Pricing series, focusing on the latest TP developments across the Asia-Pacific region, including insights from China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

 

Episode 1: 24th July 2025
Register here

 

Any questions? Reach out to taxand@taxand.com

