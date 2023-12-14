Upcoming Events

Taxand Transfer Pricing Conference, 24-25 January 2024, Paris

24 - 25 Jan 2024

L'Apostrophe 83 Av. Marceau Paris 75116

Please join our Taxand professionals from around the world, as we gather in Paris for Taxand’s Transfer Pricing Conference 2024. Here we will share the latest developments impacting cross-border business operations.

This dynamic event promises to provide practical insights to address ever-changing business opportunities, as well as the chance to directly interact with your transfer pricing peers.

Conference Venue: L’Apostrophe, 83 Avenue Marceau, 75008 Paris.

 

Our welcome reception will take place from 7pm on Wednesday 24 January at Le Fouquet’s, 97/99 avenue des Champs Elysées 75008 Paris. Coffee will be available from 8.30am and the conference begins at 9.15am on Thursday 25 January at L‘Apostrophe, closing with a networking reception from 6pm.

Our varied agenda will feature interactive sessions on a range of transfer pricing topics, including:

  • Special Guest Economist : Anne-Laure Delatte
  • OECD Pillars, Let’s Go!
  • Global Mobility & Transfer Pricing Impact
  • Inhouse Transfer Pricing Practice and Next Generation Leaders in Transfer Pricing
  • Transfer Pricing Adjustments.

We look forward to welcoming client guest speakers to share the stage with our international Taxand experts.

We hope you can join us!

