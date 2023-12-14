L'Apostrophe 83 Av. Marceau Paris 75116Register here 2024-01-24 19:00:00 2024-01-25 20:00:00 Europe/London Taxand Transfer Pricing Conference, 24-25 January 2024, Paris We are delighted to invite you to Taxand’s Global Transfer Pricing Conference taking place in Paris on 24-25 January 2024. L'Apostrophe 83 Av. Marceau Paris 75116 Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com
Please join our Taxand professionals from around the world, as we gather in Paris for Taxand’s Transfer Pricing Conference 2024. Here we will share the latest developments impacting cross-border business operations.
This dynamic event promises to provide practical insights to address ever-changing business opportunities, as well as the chance to directly interact with your transfer pricing peers.
Conference Venue: L’Apostrophe, 83 Avenue Marceau, 75008 Paris.
Our welcome reception will take place from 7pm on Wednesday 24 January at Le Fouquet’s, 97/99 avenue des Champs Elysées 75008 Paris. Coffee will be available from 8.30am and the conference begins at 9.15am on Thursday 25 January at L‘Apostrophe, closing with a networking reception from 6pm.
Our varied agenda will feature interactive sessions on a range of transfer pricing topics, including:
We look forward to welcoming client guest speakers to share the stage with our international Taxand experts.
