Join us for our first Taxand Asia Seminar Series starting on 8 October at 14:00 Singapore Standard Time! We will be presenting a trio of one-hour webinars across a three-week period, planned and catered to fit into your busy schedules.

Thursday 8 October 2020 14:00-15:00 Singapore Standard Time

Webinar 1 will focus on recent tax developments including GST changes in Australia, India, Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.

Thursday 15 October 2020 14:00-15:00 Singapore Standard Time

In Webinar 2, recent developments and the repercussions of the current pandemic on transfer pricing will be presented by Taxand China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Thursday 22 October 2020 14:00-15:00 Singapore Standard Time

Webinar 3 will be case studies on cross-border transactions including intra-group transactions. Details to be announced.

