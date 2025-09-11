Taxand Asia Regional Conference, 20 Nov, 2025, Bangkok

Are your tax strategies keeping pace with Asia’s rapid economic growth?

As one of the most dynamic regions for cross-border business and investment, Asia presents both opportunities and complex tax challenges.

Join us for the Taxand Asia Pacific Regional Tax Conference, kindly hosted by DFDL, on 20 November 2025 in Bangkok.

This full-day event will bring together leading tax specialists from Taxand member firms across Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, India, Mauritius, the Philippines, Indonesia, and China, to provide practical strategies and insights on the latest regional tax developments.

Agenda highlights include:

Planning for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Asia

• Transfer pricing strategies for multinational companies

• Tax-efficient structuring for cross-border investments

• Navigating U.S. tariffs

• Individual tax planning in Asia

• Compliance with the OECD’s global minimum tax

Event details:

Date: Thursday 20 November, 2025

Venue: Banyan Tree, Bangkok, Thailand

Our hosts DFDL together with our member firms across Asia Pacific look forward to welcoming you to Bangkok!