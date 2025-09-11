Banyan Tree, Bangkok, ThailandRegister Here 2025-11-20 08:30:00 2025-11-20 17:00:00 Europe/London Taxand Asia Regional Conference, 20 Nov, 2025, Bangkok Join us for the Taxand Asia Pacific Regional Tax Conference, kindly hosted by DFDL, on 20 November 2025 in Bangkok. Banyan Tree, Bangkok, Thailand Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com
Are your tax strategies keeping pace with Asia’s rapid economic growth?
As one of the most dynamic regions for cross-border business and investment, Asia presents both opportunities and complex tax challenges.
Join us for the Taxand Asia Pacific Regional Tax Conference, kindly hosted by DFDL, on 20 November 2025 in Bangkok.
This full-day event will bring together leading tax specialists from Taxand member firms across Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, India, Mauritius, the Philippines, Indonesia, and China, to provide practical strategies and insights on the latest regional tax developments.
Agenda highlights include:
Event details:
Date: Thursday 20 November, 2025
Venue: Banyan Tree, Bangkok, Thailand
View the full agenda and expert speaker line up here
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE HERE
Our hosts DFDL together with our member firms across Asia Pacific look forward to welcoming you to Bangkok!
Register Here