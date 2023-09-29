Taxand Asia Event 2023

We warmly invite you to join us for the Taxand Asia 2023 event on Thursday 19 October from 2pm-5pm (SGT) hosted at the offices of our Taxand member firm in Singapore, Withers KhattarWong.

The afternoon will feature engaging panel discussions with expert speakers from our Taxand member firms in China, India, Indonesia, Mauritius, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore on their respective jurisdiction’s tax, regulatory and transfer pricing developments and trends.

Our speakers will also take us through case studies involving intra-group shared services, cross-border investments in start-ups and jurisdictional issues associated with employees working remotely.

This is a unique opportunity to obtain valuable insights from so many country speakers in one afternoon. Limited seats available!

The event will be followed by networking drinks – we look forward to receiving you on the 19 October 2023.

Find out more about the event here