Taxand APAC Conference 2026: 31 August, Jakarta, Indonesia

The 2026 edition of the Taxand Asia Pacific Conference will be hosted by our Indonesian colleagues from PB Taxand in the dynamic metropolis of Jakarta.

The conference will take place from 8am to 5pm (GMT +7) on Monday, 31 August with a packed international full-day agenda.

Leading tax experts from across the Taxand Asia region, including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mauritius, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, will gather at the event to share invaluable insights and effective strategies.

Key topics of discussion will include:

Navigating the Future of Wealth and Estate Planning

Cross-Border Compliance in the New Era of Transparency

Tax Dispute/Litigation & Prevention Framework

Beneficial Ownership Under Scrutiny- Lessons from Asia Pacific Courts and Revenue Authorities

Trends and Challenges in Intangible and Intra-Group Services Transactions

Due to limited spaces, registration for the conference is on an invitation-only, first come-first served basis. For more information, contact Anuj Ahuja, Taxand Global Team.