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Upcoming Events

Save the Date: Taxand Indirect Tax Conference, Paris, 6 November 2026

06 Nov 2026
8:45am - 2:00pm CET/CEST

2026-11-06 08:45:00 2026-11-06 14:00:00 Europe/London Save the Date: Taxand Indirect Tax Conference, Paris, 6 November 2026 Coming soon! The inaugural edition of the Taxand Global Indirect Tax Conference, taking place on Friday 6 November 2026. Save the date to join us. Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com

The inaugural edition of the Taxand Global Indirect Tax Conference, taking place on Friday 6 November 2026.

Hosted by Arsene, Taxand France, at their premises in the heart of Paris, this new conference is an opportunity to gain practical insights into the indirect tax issues shaping international trade, as well as network with international peers. 

Client panel sessions will include:

  • Digital VAT compliance in Europe
  • E-commerce, platforms and customs
  • VAT in group and financing structures.

Stay tuned for further details, including the full agenda, formal invitation, and registration information.

 

We look forward to welcoming you to Paris!

 

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