Save the Date: Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference, 16-17 September 2026, Warsaw, Poland

The next edition of the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference will take place in the historic city of Warsaw from 16-17 September 2026.

Hosted by our Polish colleagues at CRIDO, this year’s event will bring together leading voices from the global Transfer Pricing community and is an opportunity to gain practical insights into international business operations and connect with fellow Transfer Pricing professionals from around the world.

The conference will begin with an evening welcome reception on Wednesday 16 September, followed by a full-day agenda on Thursday 17 September.

Registration for the event will open soon.

View the Save the date invitation here

View look forward to welcoming you to Warsaw!