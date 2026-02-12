Save the date: Taxand Global Conference, Italy, 27-29 May 2026

Taxand’s 2026 Global Conference will take place from 27-29 May, hosted by our colleagues at Maisto e Associati at the magical Italian destination of Baveno, on the shores of beautiful Lake Maggiore (facing the Borromean Islands), and just outside the city of Milan.

The event will open with a welcome cocktail reception during the evening of Wednesday 27th, followed by a full-day conference and gala dinner on Thursday 28th, closing with lunch on Friday 29th May.

This year’s Global Conference will convene influential voices from business, policymaking, and the tax community to explore the forces shaping the global tax landscape and wider economic environment. Through focused discussion and shared insight, the conference provides a platform to explore the implications for organisations operating in an increasingly complex world.

Please do save the date in your diary to join us and stay tuned for more information on how you can register.