Register Now: Webinar,12 May: Global Equity Incentives in Denmark and United Kingdom

Managing equity incentives across borders? 🌍

Join Taxand experts from Bech-Bruun, Denmark and Travers Smith, UK, on 12 May 2026 for a practical, tax-focused webinar on Global Equity Incentives in Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Together with Elissavet Grout and Hannah Manning from Travers Smith, tax specialists Gitte Nipgaard Laursen and Rikke Rodahl Thuesen from Bech-Bruun, will share insights on current incentive structures, recent tax developments, and key cross-border considerations for internationally active businesses.

The webinar will cover practical issues and decision points relevant to start-ups, scale-ups, and listed companies, with clear takeaways for businesses reviewing existing equity programs or planning new ones.

Date: 12 May 2026

Time: 11.00 am to 12.00 noon CEST / 10.00 am to 11.00 am UK time

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