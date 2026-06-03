Register Now: Webinar, 18 June, 10am CET - ECJ VAT Case Law Update

Join the latest event in our Taxand Webinar Series!

ECJ VAT Case Law Update

Key Judgments and What They Mean for Your Business

Date: Thursday 18 June 2026

Time: 10:00 – 11:30 CET

Format: Virtual

About the session

The ECJ continues to shape VAT law across the EU at pace, and the 2025–2026 period has delivered a number of judgments with real commercial consequences. From transfer pricing adjustments that trigger VAT liability, to the limits of tax authority discretion in denying deductions, to the VAT treatment of digital platforms and financial services, the Court has addressed some of the most commercially sensitive areas of indirect tax practice.

In this 90-minute session, Taxand indirect tax specialists from five European jurisdictions will each present one or two landmark cases, explain what the ruling means in practice, and share how it is being applied (or contested) in their jurisdiction. The result is a cross-border picture you cannot get from any single national perspective.

What you will take away

 A concise briefing on the most important ECJ VAT judgments from the past year

 A clear explanation of what each ruling means in practice, not just what the Court decided, but why it matters

 A cross-jurisdictional view of how member states are applying these decisions on the ground

Speakers

• Anne-Laure Benoist, Arsene – Taxand France

• Martijn Jaegers, Borgen Tax – Taxand Netherlands

• María Teresa Deltell, Garrigues – Taxand Spain

• Ramona Tariuc, Tax House – Taxand Romania

Programme (1h30)

• Scene-setting: a particularly active period for ECJ and General Court VAT case law

• C-603/24 (Stellantis) — when does a TP adjustment trigger a VAT supply? The importance of a direct link

• T-657/24 (Versãofast) — VAT exemption for financial intermediation: is the scope for exemption expanding?

• T-689/24 (I SA) — VAT deduction and invoice timing: implications for late reporting, with a Spanish SII angle

• C-436/24 (Lyko) — loyalty points and vouchers: what the ruling means for businesses across the EU

• Panel discussion & audience Q&A