Register Now: Webinar, 13 May: VAT considerations for Austrian Companies doing business with Germany

Doing Business in Germany: VAT considerations for Austrian Companies

Germany has long been one of the most important markets for Austrian companies. However, doing business there comes with a range of VAT requirements and potential pitfalls that should not be overlooked.

In cooperation with the Upper Austria Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Division, LeitnerLeitner Austria and Flick Gocke Schaumburg Germany, is pleased to invite you to an upcoming webinar on VAT considerations and recent developments relevant to Austrian businesses operating in or with Germany.

This German-speaking webinar will provide a concise and practical overview on key topics including:

VAT (and related tax) considerations for construction services and plant engineering

Recent developments in electronic invoicing in Germany – and their relevance for Austrian companies

VAT implications of goods movements via Germany (e.g. supplies via German warehouses, as well as imports and exports through German ports)

Procedural requirements and specific obligations relating to VAT adjustments

Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 09:00 – 10:30, Online

Speakers:

Dr. Peter Pichler, Partner, LeitnerLeitner, Austria

Dr. Jörg Kurzenberger, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

Join us to gain valuable insights and ensure your business activities in Germany remain compliant and efficient.

Please note, the webinar will be in German.