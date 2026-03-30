Register Now: Webinar, 13 May: VAT considerations for Austrian Companies doing business with Germany

Doing Business in Germany: VAT considerations for Austrian Companies
Germany has long been one of the most important markets for Austrian companies. However, doing business there comes with a range of VAT requirements and potential pitfalls that should not be overlooked.
In cooperation with the Upper Austria Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Division, LeitnerLeitner Austria and Flick Gocke Schaumburg Germany, is pleased to invite you to an upcoming webinar on VAT considerations and recent developments relevant to Austrian businesses operating in or with Germany.
This German-speaking webinar will provide a concise and practical overview on key topics including:
Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 09:00 – 10:30, Online
Speakers:
Dr. Peter Pichler, Partner, LeitnerLeitner, Austria
Dr. Jörg Kurzenberger, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany
Join us to gain valuable insights and ensure your business activities in Germany remain compliant and efficient.
Please note, the webinar will be in German.Register Here