Register Now: Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference 2026

Following the success of our inaugural event in Amsterdam, we are delighted to invite you to the 2nd Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference, on Thursday, 22 January 2026, at the offices of our Danish member firm, Bech-Bruun, in Copenhagen.

Building on the momentum of last year’s conference, this 2nd edition will continue to promote awareness of tax insurance among clients of Taxand member firms, provide a platform to exchange market insights, and strengthen relationships across the European tax insurance market. The programme will once again feature thought-provoking panel discussions, expert perspectives, and valuable opportunities to engage with peers and industry leaders.

View the invitation and agenda here.