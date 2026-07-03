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Register Now: Taxand Asia Webinar: Interest-Free Loans: Current Positions and Evolving Treatment Under TP Rules

30 Jul 2026
3:00pm - 4:15am

Register Here 2026-07-30 15:00:00 2026-07-30 04:15:00 Europe/London Register Now: Taxand Asia Webinar: Interest-Free Loans: Current Positions and Evolving Treatment Under TP Rules Transfer Pricing specialists from four Taxand Asia Pacific jurisdictions will walk through the current domestic position on interest-free loans in their market, how evolving OECD guidance is being absorbed into local practice, and what businesses operating across borders need to know now. Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com

Taxand Webinar Series

 

Interest-Free Loans: Current Positions and Evolving Treatment Under TP Rules

 

Date: Wednesday, 30 July 2026
Time: 15:00 – 16:15 SGT (GMT+8)
Format: Virtual

 

About the session

Interest-free intercompany loans sit at the intersection of group treasury practice and transfer pricing compliance — and tax authorities across Asia Pacific are paying closer attention. Whether a zero-interest loan reflects a genuine commercial arrangement or an implicit subsidy between related parties is no longer a theoretical question: it is being tested in audits, litigation, and legislative reform across the region.

 

In this 75-minute session, transfer pricing specialists from four Asia Pacific jurisdictions will walk through the current domestic position on interest-free loans in their market, how evolving OECD guidance is being absorbed into local practice, and what businesses operating across borders need to know now.

 

What you will take away

  • A clear picture of how China, Indonesia, Singapore and India currently treat interest-free intercompany loans under their TP frameworks
  • Practical insight into how the arm’s length principle is being applied — and challenged — in each jurisdiction
  • An understanding of where policy is moving and what that means for structuring, documentation and audit readiness
  • A cross-border perspective you cannot get from any single national practice

 

Speakers

  • Eloise Pan, Director, Hendersen — Taxand China
  • Elviana Riyanto, Partner, PB Taxand — Taxand Indonesia
  • Kwong Wing Leon, Partner, Withers KhattarWong — Taxand Singapore
  • Rahul Charkha, Partner, Economic Laws Practice — Taxand India

 

Programme (75 minutes)

  • Setting the scene: why interest-free loans are under scrutiny across Asia Pacific
  • China: regulatory position, SAT guidance, and audit trends on zero-interest related-party loans
  • Indonesia: the DGT’s approach to arm’s length interest and documentation requirements
  • Singapore: IRAS transfer pricing guidelines and the treatment of treasury arrangements
  • India: the Indian position under the Income Tax Act and recent case law developments
  • Panel discussion and audience Q&A

 

We look forward to welcoming you.

Register Here

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