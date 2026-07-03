Register Now: Taxand Asia Webinar: Interest-Free Loans: Current Positions and Evolving Treatment Under TP Rules

Taxand Webinar Series

Interest-Free Loans: Current Positions and Evolving Treatment Under TP Rules

Date: Wednesday, 30 July 2026

Time: 15:00 – 16:15 SGT (GMT+8)

Format: Virtual

About the session

Interest-free intercompany loans sit at the intersection of group treasury practice and transfer pricing compliance — and tax authorities across Asia Pacific are paying closer attention. Whether a zero-interest loan reflects a genuine commercial arrangement or an implicit subsidy between related parties is no longer a theoretical question: it is being tested in audits, litigation, and legislative reform across the region.

In this 75-minute session, transfer pricing specialists from four Asia Pacific jurisdictions will walk through the current domestic position on interest-free loans in their market, how evolving OECD guidance is being absorbed into local practice, and what businesses operating across borders need to know now.

What you will take away

A clear picture of how China, Indonesia, Singapore and India currently treat interest-free intercompany loans under their TP frameworks

Practical insight into how the arm’s length principle is being applied — and challenged — in each jurisdiction

An understanding of where policy is moving and what that means for structuring, documentation and audit readiness

A cross-border perspective you cannot get from any single national practice

Speakers

Eloise Pan, Director, Hendersen — Taxand China

Elviana Riyanto, Partner, PB Taxand — Taxand Indonesia

Kwong Wing Leon, Partner, Withers KhattarWong — Taxand Singapore

Rahul Charkha, Partner, Economic Laws Practice — Taxand India

Programme (75 minutes)

Setting the scene: why interest-free loans are under scrutiny across Asia Pacific

China: regulatory position, SAT guidance, and audit trends on zero-interest related-party loans

Indonesia: the DGT’s approach to arm’s length interest and documentation requirements

Singapore: IRAS transfer pricing guidelines and the treatment of treasury arrangements

India: the Indian position under the Income Tax Act and recent case law developments

Panel discussion and audience Q&A

We look forward to welcoming you.

Register Here