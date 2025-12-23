Webinar Series Part 1 | India-Related Indirect Tax Considerations for German Companies

Part 1 | India-Related Indirect Tax Considerations for German Companies

Date: Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Time: 10:00–11:00 a.m. (CET), 2:30–3:30 p.m. (IST)

India’s rapid economic growth, evolving GST framework, and expanding incentive regimes are creating significant opportunities for German companies—but also increasing indirect tax complexity.

In this session, our India and Germany experts will provide a practical, business-focused overview of the key indirect tax issues German companies face when selling into India, sourcing from India, or establishing local operations. The discussion will focus on recent GST reforms, ongoing risk areas, customs challenges, and regulatory requirements that directly impact pricing, supply chains, and compliance.

Key topics include:

What GST 2.0 and recent reforms mean in practice for cross-border transactions

Ongoing GST risk areas, including secondment arrangements, intercompany services, and valuation

Customs and import challenges, such as related-party valuation and classification

The role of incentive schemes and localisation strategies in structuring Indian operations

Increasing regulatory and product compliance requirements affecting market entry and time-to-market

Why attend?

This session will help you identify key risk areas early, understand how recent developments affect your business model, and make more informed decisions when operating in or with India.

