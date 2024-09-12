Virtual Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference 2024

Register now for the virtual edition of our inaugural Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference on Thursday 19 September at 14:00 CET.

Join us as we stream our conference live from Amsterdam, bringing together representatives of Taxand member firms, tax liability brokers and insurers to share the latest updates on Tax Liability Insurance and discuss market trends.

This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about tax liability insurance as a product and its possibilities, through a series of panel discussions.

Agenda topics will include:

💡 Trends in the tax liability insurance market: discussing hot topics in the market

💡 Payout of claims under tax liability insurance policies: best practices

💡 Where W&I meets tax liability insurance: understanding the differences and interactions

💡 Underwriting procedures: From risk identification to insurance policy, procedures and pitfalls.

We hope you can join us and look forward to welcoming you!