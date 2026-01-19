Register Now: Virtual Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference, 22 Jan 2026, 13:45 CET

Register now for the virtual edition of the Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference on Thursday 22 September at 13:45 CET.

Join us as we stream our conference live from Copenhagen, bringing together representatives of Taxand member firms, tax insurance brokers and insurers to share the latest updates on Tax Insurance and discuss market trends.

Building on the momentum of last year’s conference, this 2nd edition will continue to promote awareness of tax insurance among clients of Taxand member firms, provide a platform to exchange market insights, and strengthen relationships across the European tax insurance market. The programme will once again feature thought-provoking panel discussions and expert perspectives.

Panel sessions include: