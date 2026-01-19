loader image

Upcoming Events

Register Now: Virtual Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference, 22 Jan 2026, 13:45 CET

22 Jan 2026
1:45pm - 5:00pm CET/CEST

Register Here 2026-01-22 13:45:00 2026-01-22 17:00:00 Europe/London Register Now: Virtual Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference, 22 Jan 2026, 13:45 CET Register now for the virtual edition of the Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference on Thursday 22 September at 14:00 CET. Join us as we stream our conference live from Copenhagen, bringing together representatives of Taxand member firms, tax insurance brokers and insurers to share the latest updates on Tax Insurance and discuss market trends. Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com

Register now for the virtual edition of the Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference on Thursday 22 September at 13:45 CET.

Join us as we stream our conference live from Copenhagen, bringing together representatives of Taxand member firms, tax insurance brokers and insurers to share the latest updates on Tax Insurance and discuss market trends.

Building on the momentum of last year’s conference, this 2nd edition will continue to promote awareness of tax insurance among clients of Taxand member firms, provide a platform to exchange market insights, and strengthen relationships across the European tax insurance market. The programme will once again feature thought-provoking panel discussions and expert perspectives.

Panel sessions include:

 

  • Important European tax developments
    A forward-looking discussion of key European tax developments shaping deal structures, investment decisions, and tax risk management across jurisdictions.
  • Latest trends in the European tax insurance market
    An engaging overview of how the European tax insurance market is evolving, including emerging products, capacity trends, and shifting insurer approaches.
  • Best practices and experiences
    Real-world perspectives from recent transactions, showcasing proven strategies, practical solutions, and lessons learned in successfully deploying tax insurance.
  • Affirmative coverage
    A focused session on affirmative tax coverage, exploring its strategic use, value drivers, and how it can unlock certainty in complex or high-risk tax scenarios.
  • Underwriting processes and expectations
    An inside look at how tax risks are identified, assessed, and priced, offering practical insight into insurer expectations and how to navigate the underwriting process efficiently and successfully.

    VIEW YOUR INVITATION HERE

    We look forward to welcoming you.

Register Here
Search