In the last couple of weeks, Polish government announced new instruments aimed at supporting Polish business i.a. presented a package worth over 20bn EUR to boost liquidity of companies suffering liquidity problems due to COVID-19. Moreover, the amendment to the Anti-Crisis Shield was introduced.

We invite you to a free webinar, which will take place on 28 April 2020 at 11:00 am, where we will guide you through a structured knowledge of the available support mechanisms under the recently announced aid programmes. This time we will put special emphasis on new possibilities of obtaining financing, which are or will soon be available for entrepreneurs.

