Nordic Tax Webinar: Recent developments in the taxation of carried interest in the Nordics

Nordic Tax Webinar

Taxand member firms from the Nordic region, including Borenius, Taxand Finland; Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark; Selmer, Taxand Norway and Skeppsbron

Skatt, Taxand Sweden are co-hosting a webinar on Wednesday, 27 November, from 10.00 am to 11.00 am CET (11.00 am to noon EET).

Join us as we dive into the latest developments in the taxation of carried

interest across the Nordics, featuring insights from leading tax law experts

in each country. In addition, Skeppsbron Skatt, the Swedish member of

Taxand, will provide an analysis of the current landscape in Sweden and

some challenges facing the ongoing government inquiry.

This webinar offers a unique opportunity to learn and discuss. We look forward to welcoming you!