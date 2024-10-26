Upcoming Events

Nordic Tax Webinar: Recent developments in the taxation of carried interest in the Nordics

27 Nov 2024
10:00am - 11:00am CET/CEST

Register Here 2024-11-27 10:00:00 2024-11-27 11:00:00 Europe/London Nordic Tax Webinar: Recent developments in the taxation of carried interest in the Nordics You are warmly welcome to join a webinar hosted by our Nordic member firms, focusing on recent developments in the taxation of carried interest in the region. Editorial Team taxand@taxand.com

Nordic Tax Webinar 

Taxand member firms from the Nordic region, including Borenius, Taxand Finland; Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark; Selmer, Taxand Norway and Skeppsbron
Skatt, Taxand Sweden are co-hosting a webinar on Wednesday, 27 November, from 10.00 am to 11.00 am CET (11.00 am to noon EET).

Join us as we dive into the latest developments in the taxation of carried
interest across the Nordics, featuring insights from leading tax law experts
in each country. In addition, Skeppsbron Skatt, the Swedish member of
Taxand, will provide an analysis of the current landscape in Sweden and
some challenges facing the ongoing government inquiry.

This webinar offers a unique opportunity to learn and discuss. We look forward to welcoming you!

Register Here
Search