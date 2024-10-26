Nordic Tax Webinar: Recent developments in the taxation of carried interest in the Nordics

Speakers:
Nordic Tax Webinar
Taxand member firms from the Nordic region, including Borenius, Taxand Finland; Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark; Selmer, Taxand Norway and Skeppsbron
Skatt, Taxand Sweden are co-hosting a webinar on Wednesday, 27 November, from 10.00 am to 11.00 am CET (11.00 am to noon EET).
Join us as we dive into the latest developments in the taxation of carried
interest across the Nordics, featuring insights from leading tax law experts
in each country. In addition, Skeppsbron Skatt, the Swedish member of
Taxand, will provide an analysis of the current landscape in Sweden and
some challenges facing the ongoing government inquiry.
This webinar offers a unique opportunity to learn and discuss. We look forward to welcoming you!Register Here