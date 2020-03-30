Over the last few years, transfer pricing and related documentation has become the hot topic in Luxembourg taxation. Experience shows that transfer pricing is frequently put under the microscope within the tax assessment process and during tax audits.

With the increased focus on transfer pricing, disputes between companies and the tax authorities are also becoming more common. Taxpayers should ideally take a pro-active attitude towards transfer pricing and prepare documentation, where appropriate, at the time they enter into a controlled transaction rather than waiting until a transaction is picked up during a tax audit.