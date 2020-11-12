The third in LeitnerLeitner Taxand’s new Good Morning SEE webinar series. Our tax experts from Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia provide some insight into VAT changes due to Brexit.

The United Kingdom has left the EU and on 1 February 2020 became a ‘third country’. The Withdrawal Agreement however provides for a transition period until 31 December 2020, and until that date, the EU law applies.

As of 1 January 2021, the EU law will no longer apply and this will change the rules in the field of VAT. The latter will have certain consequences in the taxation of transactions between the EU and the United Kingdom and VAT refunds. In our webinar our tax experts from Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia would therefore like to give you an overview of key topics and use practical examples to explain what the changes will be and which precautions companies have to take.