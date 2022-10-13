Novotel Luxemburg Kirchberg, 6 Rue du Fort Niedergrunewald, Luxembourg 2226REGISTER HERE 2022-10-19 19:00:00 2022-10-20 16:00:00 Europe/London Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference 2022 Global Transfer Pricing Conference 2022 Novotel Luxemburg Kirchberg, 6 Rue du Fort Niedergrunewald, Luxembourg 2226 Taxand taxand@taxand.com
Conference speakers:
Stefano Bognandi (LED Taxand, Italy)
Christophe Darche (ATOZ Taxand, Luxembourg)
Deyan Mollov (A&M Taxand, UK)
Anna Wcislo (CRIDO Taxand, Poland)
Michael Puls (FGS Taxand, Germany)
Gaspar Lopez Dias (Taxand, Cyprus)
Oliver Hoor (ATOZ Taxand, Luxembourg)
Rohit Jain (ELP Taxand, India)
Miguel Hernandez Ruiz (Garrigues Taxand, Spain)
Diletta Fuxa (LED Taxand, Italy)
Fabrizio Lolliri (A&M Taxand, US)
Jimmie Van der Zwann (Taxand, Netherlands)
Eyal Bar-Zvi (Herzog Fox & Neeman Taxand, Israel)
Caterina Colling Russo (Tax Partner AG Taxand, Switzerland)
Pierre Bonamy (Arsene Taxand, France)
Guest Speaker
We are delighted to invite you to our Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference, taking place on Thursday 20 October in Luxembourg.
Ahead of the official conference, on 7pm Wednesday 19 October our welcome buffet dinner and cocktail reception drinks will begin, please join us to meet with your peers at a great local venue.
The official conference will then begin on Thursday 20 October starting at 9am introductions, followed by a series of panels featuring Partners from our global firms coming together to share expert insights on a variety of topical discussions, including intercompany financial transactions, audit insights, business restructuring and valuation, the digital economy, Pillar One and DAC 7.
The full conference agenda and named speakers is available here.
The conference will be held at the Novotel Luxemburg Kirchberg, 6 Rue du Fort Niedergrunewald, Luxembourg 2226. If you require accommodation, we recommend reserving a room at Sofitel Le Grand Ducal or Sofitel Kirchberg, as these venues still have available rooms and is located within a 5-minute walk of the conference.
If you wish to attend this year’s conference, please do register AND book your hotel room as soon as possible due to limited spaces.
If you have any questions; please email taxand@taxand.com