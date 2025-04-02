Register now for Taxand Global Conference, Berlin, 11-13 June 2025

Registration for Taxand’s Global Conference on 11-13 June, 2025 is now LIVE!

This year’s conference is hosted by our colleagues at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany in the vibrant city of Berlin.

Join us for this milestone conference celebrating Taxand Global’s 20th year, featuring an agenda designed to inspire and innovate, as we unite you with your peers, the greatest minds in tax!

The event will begin with an evening reception on Wednesday 11 June at the JW Marriott Hotel and finish at lunchtime on Friday 13 June.

In a world defined by disruption and possibility, our Global Conference sets the stage for insightful dialogue on the trends reshaping international tax and economic policy. From shifting political dynamics to resilient fiscal strategies and the latest developments in global taxation, we will explore together what is next for all of us. Our agenda also looks ahead to the transformative role of AI and innovation, highlighting how technology is redefining the boundaries of what is possible. Throughout our agenda, you can also expect a few surprises designed to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives!

View the Conference Agenda here

Please register for the Global Conference here.

Rooms for our guests have already been reserved with the hotel. As soon as we have processed your registration, you will receive a link through which to confirm your hotel booking dates.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact us at taxand@taxand.com

We look forward to welcoming you to Berlin!