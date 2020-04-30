After adapting to the whirlwind changes of the last several weeks, we now turn our attention to what employers need to do to come out of lockdown. While many Canadian provinces have established plans to slowly get back to normal, these plans raise interesting and important questions for employers which require careful analysis and consideration for each province.

Join us for our live webinar on Tuesday, May 5, during which we will address potential workplace issues related to businesses and workplaces reopening their doors to their employees. We will explore the following topics: