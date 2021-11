On Monday 15 & Tuesday 16 November, Taxand Spain, Greece and the US will participate in the 17th Tax Forum 2021.

Maria Zoupa, partner, will moderate the panel discussion on “Changing Perspectives on Taxation” with colleagues from fellow #TAXAND member firms Luis Manuel Vinuales, partner, Garrigues, Taxand Spain and Albert Liguori, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand, New York.