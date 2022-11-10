30 November 12:00-1:30 CET: Taxand Global Webinar: Planning for Pillar Two: What Do You Need To Know Now?

We invite you to join us on Wednesday 30 November 2022 for our lunchtime webinar. Nadia Altenburg and her panel will help you digest the latest updates and practical observations on the OECD’s “Pillar Two” model. Listen in over lunch and raise your burning questions, to gain some top tips and practical insights!

Year end is a busy time as we all look to close our books on 2022 and at the same time plan ahead for 2023. So, what do you need to know now, as together we all prepare ourselves for Pillar Two?

In the first of a series of sessions to support you through the build up to these new rules “going live”, we will set the scene on the OECD’s model, update you on the latest local legislative developments and share our own practical observations from working with businesses like yours.

If you would like to find out more information please email taxand@taxand.com