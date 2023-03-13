21 March: IQ-EQ Taxand Mauritius and ELP Taxand India host webinar on reduced withholding tax rate

Expecting a dividend from India: Do you qualify for the reduced withholding tax rate? IQ-EQ Taxand Mauritius and Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India, are together hosting an exclusive webinar to explore in depth the hot topic of reduced withholding tax rate. The event will take place on Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 5pm(MUT) 6:30pm (IST).

The webinar will take a deep dive into the topic of reduced withholding tax eligibility as well as discuss the beneficial ownership concept, share practical issues faced by many entities, along with other insights.

Guest speakers at the webinar are Feroz Hematally Head of Tax, IQ-EQ, Mauritius Director, Taxand Mauritius; Nishant Shah Senior Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India and Rahul Charkha Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India.

Issues addressed during the event will include: