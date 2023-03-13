Upcoming Events

21 March: IQ-EQ Taxand Mauritius and ELP Taxand India host webinar on reduced withholding tax rate

21 Mar 2023
1:00pm - 2:00pm GMT/BST

The event will take place on Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 5pm(MUT) 6:30pm (IST).

Speakers:

 

Feroz Hematally, Head of Tax, IQEQ, Taxand Mauritius

Nishant Shah, Senior Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

Rahul Charkha, Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

 

 

Expecting a dividend from India: Do you qualify for the reduced withholding tax rate? IQ-EQ Taxand Mauritius and Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India, are together hosting an exclusive webinar to explore in depth the hot topic of reduced withholding tax rate.

The webinar will take a deep dive into the topic of reduced withholding tax eligibility as well as discuss the beneficial ownership concept, share practical issues faced by many entities, along with other insights.

Guest speakers at the webinar are Feroz Hematally Head of Tax, IQ-EQ, Mauritius Director, Taxand Mauritius; Nishant Shah Senior Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India and Rahul Charkha Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India.

Issues addressed during the event will include:

  • An Indian subsidiary planning to pay dividend to its Mauritius parent
  • A Mauritius corporation looking at ways to fund its Indian subsidiary
  • If tax positions pertaining to such transactions are robust enough to face any challenge from the tax authorities.More information on the the event can be found here.
    We look forward to seeing you there.
REGISTER HERE
