Register now! Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday: AI tools and tax (Part 2)

Editorial Team 04 Apr 2025

Back by popular demand! Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce Part 2 of the Virtual Training Tuesday on AI tools and tax: how to work smarter.

Back by popular demand! Join us for the second installment of our dynamic AI training series, where we take a deeper dive into the real-world applications of AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and CoPilot. This session will focus on advanced, hands-on demonstrations to show how these tools can transform the way you approach your tax work—helping you work smarter, not harder.

 

Date: Tuesday 6th May 2025 – 13:30-14:30 CET – Virtual

 

Target Audience: All Taxanders

 

Objectives:

By the end of the session, you will:

  • Deepen your understanding of AI tools through practical use cases
  • Discover new ways to use AI to tackle complex tasks and enhance client deliverables
  • Gain confidence in integrating AI seamlessly into your tax workflow

Speaker:

  • Holger Maier, FGS Digital Director, Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Program (1h):

  • Recap of key learnings from Part 1
  • Advanced Live Demonstrations of AI Tools
    • Step-by-step walkthroughs of real tax use cases
    • Automation of reports, analysis, and routine tasks
    • Tips to ensure responsible and efficient AI usage
  • Wrap-up and Interactive Q&A

Whether or not you joined Part 1, this hands-on session is your chance to move from curiosity to confidence in using AI.

 

REGISTER HERE

 

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

Global | International

