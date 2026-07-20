⚽ The final whistle has blown, and Spain have lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy! 🏆

As the celebrations continue, attention also turns back to the clubs – and so does the transfer window, bringing with it the tax questions that come with every cross-border move.

Each high-profile transfer involves significant financial flows between clubs and players across multiple jurisdictions, together with intricate legal and tax considerations.

📖 Now available on Amazon, Taxand’s book “International Transfers of Football Players” – authored by Taxand experts from around the world – analyses the tax aspects of cross-border football transfers across 14 key jurisdictions.

The book was coordinated by Félix Plaza Romero and Beltrán Sánchez Sebastián, at Garrigues, Spain, and co-authored by:

– Ezequiel Lipovetzky, Maximiliano Yudica Bartels, Lucas Rosso Alba, Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, Argentina

– André Novaski, Dora Pimentel M. Almeida, Demarest Advogados, Brazil

– Frank Tao, Hendersen Taxand, China

– Romain Daguzan, Baptiste RICHARD, Arsene Taxand, France

– Dr. Carsten Schlotter, Dr. Philipp Diffring, LL.M. (Melbourne), Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

– Marco Valdonio, Mauro Messi, Maisto e Associati, Italy

– Sander Michael, Marthe Van Driel, Niels Meloen, Borgen Tax, Netherlands

– Miguel Pimentel, José Diogo Mègre Pires, Garrigues, Portugal

– Saif Abdulelah, Shiraz Khan, Al Tamimi & Company

– Natalie Dini, Luca Aspesi, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland

– Elissavet Grout, Tom Margesson, Amy Broderick, Travers Smith, UK

You can purchase digital and print copies of the book from AMAZON in a number of countries across the world:

Brazil

France

Germany

India

Japan

Mexico

Spain

Sweden

UK

USA

You can also purchase a copy of the book directly with the publisher here

Catch up on Taxand’s football series on LinkedIn here