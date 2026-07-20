⚽ The final whistle has blown, and Spain have lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy! 🏆
As the celebrations continue, attention also turns back to the clubs – and so does the transfer window, bringing with it the tax questions that come with every cross-border move.
Each high-profile transfer involves significant financial flows between clubs and players across multiple jurisdictions, together with intricate legal and tax considerations.
📖 Now available on Amazon, Taxand’s book “International Transfers of Football Players” – authored by Taxand experts from around the world – analyses the tax aspects of cross-border football transfers across 14 key jurisdictions.
The book was coordinated by Félix Plaza Romero and Beltrán Sánchez Sebastián, at Garrigues, Spain, and co-authored by:
– Ezequiel Lipovetzky, Maximiliano Yudica Bartels, Lucas Rosso Alba, Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, Argentina
– André Novaski, Dora Pimentel M. Almeida, Demarest Advogados, Brazil
– Frank Tao, Hendersen Taxand, China
– Romain Daguzan, Baptiste RICHARD, Arsene Taxand, France
– Dr. Carsten Schlotter, Dr. Philipp Diffring, LL.M. (Melbourne), Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany
– Marco Valdonio, Mauro Messi, Maisto e Associati, Italy
– Sander Michael, Marthe Van Driel, Niels Meloen, Borgen Tax, Netherlands
– Miguel Pimentel, José Diogo Mègre Pires, Garrigues, Portugal
– Saif Abdulelah, Shiraz Khan, Al Tamimi & Company
– Natalie Dini, Luca Aspesi, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland
– Elissavet Grout, Tom Margesson, Amy Broderick, Travers Smith, UK
You can purchase digital and print copies of the book from AMAZON in a number of countries across the world:
You can also purchase a copy of the book directly with the publisher here
Catch up on Taxand’s football series on LinkedIn here
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