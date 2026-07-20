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⚽ The final whistle has blown, and Spain have lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy! 🏆

As the celebrations continue, attention also turns back to the clubs – and so does the transfer window, bringing with it the tax questions that come with every cross-border move.

Each high-profile transfer involves significant financial flows between clubs and players across multiple jurisdictions, together with intricate legal and tax considerations.

📖 Now available on Amazon, Taxand’s book “International Transfers of Football Players” – authored by Taxand experts from around the world – analyses the tax aspects of cross-border football transfers across 14 key jurisdictions.

The book was coordinated by Félix Plaza Romero and Beltrán Sánchez Sebastián, at Garrigues, Spain, and co-authored by:
Ezequiel Lipovetzky, Maximiliano Yudica Bartels, Lucas Rosso Alba, Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, Argentina
André Novaski, Dora Pimentel M. Almeida, Demarest Advogados, Brazil
Frank Tao, Hendersen Taxand, China
Romain Daguzan, Baptiste RICHARD, Arsene Taxand, France
Dr. Carsten Schlotter, Dr. Philipp Diffring, LL.M. (Melbourne), Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany
Marco Valdonio, Mauro Messi, Maisto e Associati, Italy
Sander Michael, Marthe Van Driel, Niels Meloen, Borgen Tax, Netherlands
Miguel Pimentel, José Diogo Mègre Pires, Garrigues, Portugal
Saif Abdulelah, Shiraz Khan, Al Tamimi & Company
Natalie Dini, Luca Aspesi, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland
Elissavet Grout, Tom Margesson, Amy Broderick, Travers Smith, UK

 

You can purchase digital and print copies of the book from AMAZON in a number of countries across the world:

Brazil

France

Germany

India

Japan

Mexico

Spain

Sweden

UK

USA

 

You can also purchase a copy of the book directly with the publisher here

 

Catch up on Taxand’s football series on LinkedIn here

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