Maria Norlin and Jakob Karlsson, of Skeppsbron Skatt, discuss recently announced tax measures in Sweden impacting multinational corporations, including the implementation of DAC6.

As for many other countries, the focus for Sweden in Spring 2020 has been to combat the outbreak of Covid-19. The Swedish government has introduced a wide range of measures to mitigate the detrimental economic effect of the pandemic. These measures include inter alia deferrals for certain tax payments, including employer-paid social security contributions, preliminary wage tax and value-added tax (VAT), as well as rent discounts for corporations in specifically vulnerable sectors.

Discover more: Tax Measures in Sweden Impacting Multinational Corporations